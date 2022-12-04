Family Programs Hawaii hosts 24th annual holiday party

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 24th annual Family Programs Hawaii holiday party kicked off at the Blaisdell Convention Hall after being on pause for two years.
Around 800 foster children showed up with their foster parents to celebrate — and receive personalized gifts. Officials said this is a great way for those children to meet others like them as well as get the word out that we need more foster parents here in the islands.
“It was interesting because I never had a child and then suddenly somebody called and I had a child. it was great. I picked her up when she was three days old and COVID derailed it for a little while but she was adopted the next year,” said Lahela Igarta, adoptive parent, former foster parent.
Officials at Family Programs Hawaii said once a child is taken out of their home and into foster care – their goal is to keep them in the same school and community.
They said foster parents are needed island wide and not just in specific neighborhoods.
“I love to help kids who need parents like me to help, guide and love them. I’ve been doing this for more than 15 years as a single mom and it is so rewarding especially with the help of my family,” said Gemma Rellin, foster parent.
The president of Family Programs Hawaii, Keith Kuboyama said the organization tries to reunite children with their families but adoption is an option as well.
He said the housing issue and lack of space in Hawaii is contributing to the need for more foster parents.
“There is a definite need for homes for these children and there is a shortage now. It was a little harder because of the pandemic in which a lot of folks decided they didn’t want to open up their homes,” said Keith Kuboyama.
For more information on Family Programs Hawaii or if you want to get involved with the organization, click here.