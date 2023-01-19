 Skip to main content
Fallen Officers Remembered on Third Anniversary

Three years ago today -- a horrific tragedy here in Hawaii, when two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed while responding to a stabbing call at a Diamond Head home.
Officer, friends and family circled Kapiolani park on Thursday in memory of officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. 

LEAHI-- A peaceful sundown on Hibiscus Drive, a few officers passed by to pay respects, not long after the march encircled the park.

