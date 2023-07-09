Enjoy a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven on Tuesday

"Seven-eleven's" free slurpee day is coming up on Tuesday -- July 11th -- 7-11.
News Anchor/Reporter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 7-Eleven's free Slurpee day is coming up on Tuesday, July 11.
Anyone can get a free small Slurpee starting at 11 in the morning. Enjoy exclusive flavors from 7-Eleven Hawaii like haupia and butter mochi.
To honor of its 45th birthday in The Islands, the company is also giving away a free tote bag with any purchase excluding gas.
