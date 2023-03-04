Enchanted Lake Elementary School celebrating its 60th anniversary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Enchanted Lake Elementary School is celebrating its 60th anniversary!
The anniversary celebration will be at the school on Saturday from 10a.m. to 2p.m.
The event is completely free and will have something for all ages to enjoy. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, a student talent show, silent auctions, and crafts for kids.
To highlight the school's history an exhibit will show pictures of the school through the years and showcase the growth it has made.
There will also be a book fair and an author reading for kids to enjoy.
this is the first big event the school is hosting since the pandemic--school leaders say they're looking forward to restoring the school back to what it was before the pandemic.
"Given everything that went on with coved I think a lot of the school saw changes and what we've been focusing on the last several years is to restore a lot of the pre-COVID enrichments nd extracurricular activities that we were providing to the school" shares Medeiros.
Medeiros says she's proud the enchanted lake elementary is a blue ribbon school. She says the school is looking forward to continuing to grow each year.
This is a great opportunity to learn more abut all the school is doing for keiki in the Kailua community.