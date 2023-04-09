 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Easter Sunday Weather - Winds Picking Up, Scattered Trade Showers

  • Updated
Easter Sunday Forecast

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds will persist this morning, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds from later today and tonight through mid-week. A weak disturbance aloft moving across the area will likely keep the windward sides of some of the islands rather wet through this evening.

4 Things to Know

In addition, brief heavy downpours and a thunderstorm or two may develop over upslope sections of the Big Island this afternoon. Expect a rather typical trade wind weather pattern from Monday into mid-week, followed by a drying trend toward the end of the new work week.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

