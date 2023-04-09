Easter Sunday Weather - Winds Picking Up, Scattered Trade Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds will persist this morning, followed by an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds from later today and tonight through mid-week. A weak disturbance aloft moving across the area will likely keep the windward sides of some of the islands rather wet through this evening.
In addition, brief heavy downpours and a thunderstorm or two may develop over upslope sections of the Big Island this afternoon. Expect a rather typical trade wind weather pattern from Monday into mid-week, followed by a drying trend toward the end of the new work week.
Surf along east facing shores should see a steady increase of rough and choppy surf Monday through the middle of the week. Surf could approach High Surf Advisory thresholds during the middle of the week.
A moderate north swell Monday afternoon through Wednesday will be followed by a smaller long-period northwest swell Friday through next weekend. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future with mainly background swells and trade wind wrap.