Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over north Oahu.
The highest rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the
Waianae Range. Intense rainfall cores were moving rapidly
toward the northeast.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Mililani, Kunia,
Waikele, Waialua, Waipahu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Waikane,
Punaluu, Hauula, Aiea, Waiahole, Waianae, Nanakuli, Halawa,
Makakilo and Laie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through early
Tuesday morning.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
KAUAI NORTHWEST WATERS KAUAI WINDWARD WATERS
KAUAI LEEWARD WATERS KAUAI CHANNEL
OAHU WINDWARD WATERS OAHU LEEWARD WATERS
KAIWI CHANNEL
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM HST...
For the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 934 AM HST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts, winds over 50 knots, and ping pong ball size hail was
located 10 nm west of FAD Buoy CO, or 21 nm west of Kaena State
Park, moving east at 50 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and large
hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly
higher waves.
Locations impacted include...
Kaena Point, FAD Buoy II, FAD Buoy V, FAD Buoy R and FAD Buoy CO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
&&
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM HST for;
Hawaii.;
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...50KTS
Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized.
The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
“There was no warning of this particular patch of air at that altitude was in any way dangerous. It caught everyone by surprise which is often the case,” said Hawaiian Airlines COO Jim Snook.
There was damage left on the inside of the plane itself. Officials say 36 people were reported injured, 3 of those were flight attendants, 20 were taken to the hospital, and 11 are in serious condition.
“We did see patients with head injuries. I believe at least one was at one time rendered unconscious. We saw injuries to the head, definitely bumps, bruises and a large amount of people experiencing nausea and vomiting,” said Honolulu ESD Director Jim Ireland.
Hawaiian airlines officials say the cause of the incident will be investigated, but they recognize now is a problematic time to fly. Three flights were diverted away from Maui on Saturday alone. “We're obviously in a situation in the islands right now where we'll dealing with a lot of unstable air and weather conditions that are certainly difficult to deal with,” said Snook.
Officials say the fasten seatbelt warning was on, not everyone obeyed which may have led to some of the injuries. As for the pilots, the airline says there's not a lot they can do when this type of turbulence hits. “In that immediate situation it’s a question of riding through it and changing altitude to avoid further turbulence,” said Snook.
KITV4 is told the NTSB will be investigating this incident.
Isabel Rose Castillo was one of the passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 that experienced major turbulence Sunday afternoon. She says the turbulence felt like it was never-ending, but in reality lasted about a minute. That minute left a lot of damage.
