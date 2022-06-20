Damaged Waikiki surfboard racks come down

Eight months ago, hundreds of surfboards and their racks went up in flames in Waikiki.
Monday, crews were busy working on those racks, but many long time surfers are not happy about the work being done.
Waikiki's sunshine and sandy shore makes it a popular beach, but the surf makes it famous.
Surfers of all levels of experience come out to ride the waves, including Angie Hawkins, "I didn't start to learn to surf until COVID, that was my benefit of COVID. That was the only thing that was open - the ocean. So, that was the beginning of my surfing journey."
Part of that journey was finding a place for her longboard.
"I live about a mile and a half away, walking distance. But I don't want to have to drag my board that far, so it is more convenient to store it at the beach," said Hawkins.
Unfortunately, her board was stored in the city's racks, which went up in flames last October.
"My board turned to ashes, so I had to get a new board and a new locker," added Hawkins.
Those burned out racks stayed empty until now.
But instead of rebuilding them crews are dismantling racks that used to hold hundreds of boards.
The City & County of Honolulu issued a statement saying, "It is exploring options regarding the future of surfboard lockers."
In the meantime hundreds of surfers are left high and dry over a place to keep their boards.
"It was so convenient for everybody to have their boards here. They could park at Kapiolani Park ,get their boards and paddle out," said Waikiki surfer Louie Ferreira.
The city's racks weren't the only surfboard lockers at the beach. There is also one run by Nalu Storage, but the owner tells KITV not only have the racks been full for months, there is a 6 month waiting period to get boards in.
Meanwhile, the man police believe set the racks on fire last October is still awaiting trial. A hearing to determine if Glenn Helton is mentally fit to stand trial was supposed to take place on the Juneteenth holiday, but has been continued until August.
As the city surf racks come down, with no replacements in sight, long time surfers lament the loss for locals who come to Waikiki.
"There are so many people who have been using them for decades. It is part of the tradition and culture here," said Ferreira.
"It is a bummer for those who live in the condos down here. In a lot of the condos, the elevators are too small to put a 10' board in, so a lot of those boards in the racks were 10' boards.
I have a lot of friends who since their boards were burned down, I haven't seen them down here. And that's a bummer," added Waikiki surfer Tim Garry.