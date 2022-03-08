CrimeStoppers: Bank robbery suspect has been captured by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CrimeStoppers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- UPDATE: CrimeStoppers along with HPD have announced that the male wanted for robbery in the second degree has been captured.On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, HPD located a 27-year-old male in the Mililani area and placed him under arrest. Charges are currently pending.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Honolulu Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you