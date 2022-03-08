 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CrimeStoppers: Bank robbery suspect has been captured

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD: Seek to identify bank robbery suspect
CrimeStoppers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- UPDATE: CrimeStoppers along with HPD have announced that the male wanted for robbery in the second degree has been captured.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, HPD located a 27-year-old male in the Mililani area and placed him under arrest. 

Charges are currently pending.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK