Crime Stats Down in East Honolulu according to HPD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Police Commission that crime has gone down in East Honolulu.
The Chief of police touted a recent crime drop in District 7, as he appeared in front of the commission on Wednesday.
Crime statistics have fluctuated this year, with HPD telling KITV4 that there was an overall drop in rates of violent crime since the summer. At least one district has figured out a way to get crime down even further.
"What they're doing is picking up hot spots in their area. They're sending out patrol officers to inundate that area in marked vehicles with lights on," Logan said, "So both the public and criminal element can see there are officers in that area."
The chief also gave details on the recent arrest of 4 individuals involved in fentanyl distribution. Those arrests were carried out in partnership with federal agencies.
50 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized along with crystal meth and fentanyl, which has led to several recent deaths in Hawaii. 8 illegal firearms were also confiscated in the fentanyl bust.
It wasn't all good news. Chief Logan told the Commission that weapons violations on Oahu are up over 21 per cent this year