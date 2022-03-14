Couple Faces Felony Labor Trafficking Charge by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Palolo couple allegedly beat a teenager from Guam they forced into labor. Palolo Valley-- A couple is facing charges of felony labor trafficking involving a mother and daughter from Guam who told authorities they had their passports taken and were forced into labor.The couple allegedly used United Airlines buddy passes to fly the mother and daughter in from Guam and picked them up at the airport, restricting their freedom from that point forward. The complaint alleges Pomerrine & Kevin Robert abused the mother and daughter physically with beatings and kept the teenage daughter several days locked in a room.Several neighbors in Palolo told KITV they were used to seeing the apartment's doors open and did not hear any of the alleged abuse taking place. Neighbors say Pomerrine and Kevin Robert also live in the apartment with their special needs daughter. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you