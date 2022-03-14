 Skip to main content
Couple Faces Felony Labor Trafficking Charge

A Palolo couple allegedly beat a teenager from Guam they forced into labor.

Palolo Valley-- A couple is facing charges of felony labor trafficking involving a mother and daughter from Guam who told authorities they had their passports taken and were forced into labor.

The couple allegedly used United Airlines buddy passes to fly the mother and daughter in from Guam and picked them up at the airport, restricting their freedom from that point forward. 

The complaint alleges Pomerrine & Kevin Robert abused the mother and daughter physically with beatings and kept the teenage daughter several days locked in a room.

Several neighbors in Palolo told KITV they were used to seeing the apartment's doors open and did not hear any of the alleged abuse taking place. 

Neighbors say Pomerrine and Kevin Robert also live in the apartment with their special needs daughter. 

