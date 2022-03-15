Shanila Kabir joined the KITV4 Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in March 2022. She moved from Eureka, Calif. where she had several roles in the newsroom. She was an MMJ, producer and the weekend anchor at KIEM TV in Eureka.
Shanila was born and raised in Buford, Ga., a small town just 40 minutes outside of Atlanta. She did a wide range of competitive cheerleading, Bollywood dance, and Martial Arts, where she attained a third-degree black belt.
Shanila earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and English from Georgia State University where she was a Political Reporter and Anchor at GSU TV.
During her undergraduate studies, Shanila worked at Tapestri, an organization for domestic violence/trafficking survivors and she interned at the Georgia General Assembly. Immediately after graduating, Shanila pursued a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism at New York University Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. She interned at CNN Tonight with Don Lemon as a Production Assistant and MMJ.
With a specialization in investigative journalism, Shanila has a passion to fight all forms of human trafficking.
“Human trafficking seems so far-fetched, when really it is so well-hidden. With my experience in anti-trafficking research, it is my job as a reporter is to use these methods every day while on the field,” she said.
During her time on the North Coast in California, Shanila did several stories on labor trafficking on the Marijuana Farms near Garberville, California as well as the missing Indigenous women from the Yurok Tribe.
Aside from work, Shanila enjoys traveling and fashion. You can catch her sightseeing all over Hawaii or shopping at a local boutique.