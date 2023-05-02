 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Buan

  • 0
Robert Buan

Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as a reporter and anchor for Good Morning Hawaii.

Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years. Robert also hosts and produces the syndicated radio program "Country Fastball." Created in 2007, he won the Electronic Media Awards "Best Radio Program" honors in 2008.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred