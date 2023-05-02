Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as a reporter and anchor for Good Morning Hawaii.
Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years. Robert also hosts and produces the syndicated radio program "Country Fastball." Created in 2007, he won the Electronic Media Awards "Best Radio Program" honors in 2008.
Most of his career has been spent in the Bay Area. After working as a producer at KNBR in San Francisco, Robert worked for 16 seasons with the Oakland A's. As an Announcer/ Host and Broadcasting Manager, he handled post-game duties and announced play-by-play for MLB.com's first-ever offerings of internet exclusive game broadcasts.
Over the course of his experience covering sports, Robert has worked with several networks including ESPN Nashville, ESPN Raleigh, and CBS Sportsradio. He has also spent time working with several team broadcasts including the Oakland Raiders, Golden State Warriors, Carolina Panthers, Duke basketball, Santa Clara basketball, and college football's East West Shrine game.
Robert's work in Country radio includes coverage of major events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Awards, CMA Fest and the Country Music Association Awards.
Born at Fort Riley, Kansas, Robert proudly calls Spokane, Washington his hometown. He attended Santa Clara University in Northern California with a degree in Political Science, and minors in Philosophy and French.
Robert is also an E-RYT 200-hour certified yoga instructor specializing in power vinyasa flow.