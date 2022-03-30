Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.
Jefferson started his career in Austin as a photographer. Seeing an opportunity to make a difference, he transitioned to a one-man-band reporter in Midland, Texas before making his way to KRON in San Francisco as a Video Journalist. Along the way, he worked freelance and as a stringer at a variety of stations.
Jefferson then turned his attention to Des Moines/ Ottumwa, Iowa where he worked as a Multi-Media Journalist who shot and edited his own stories. He is currently a member of the SF/Northern California Emmy Committee, NAHJ, NABJ, AAJA, and a variety of other news organizations. Above all, Jefferson loves to tell people’s stories.
Since winning writing awards in middle school, he has always taken pride in the art of storytelling. Now, he’s excited to tell the stories of Hawaiians, and share those with others.
Jefferson was a bit of a traveler growing up. Born in Seattle, his family moved to Milwaukee, Wisc., then to Baltimore, Md. He attended school in Boston at Emerson College, as his family moved to Dallas. He is a bit of food enthusiast, who loves both eating new types of food and cooking them. He taught swimming as a teenager so his love of the water and the beach should fit right in here as he takes his family to the shore quite often.
Jefferson would love to tell the story of you and those you know. Feel free to reach out to him about news you know, or want to know about. Aloha!