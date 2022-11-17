KITV4 Island News is happy to welcome its newest journalist, Eric Naktin to the islands.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana.
He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country including California, Idaho, and Alaska. Honored with multiple awards, his work has been featured on CNN and ABCNews.com.
Eric has helped cover elections, severe weather in several of the nation's most extreme regions and marquee sporting events at every level.
Outside of the newsroom, Eric is a man of adventure. He has skydived, whitewater rafted the Snake River, snowmobiled through parts of Alaska's mountain range and climbed Mount Fuji.
Eric speaks some Japanese, having worked in-country teaching English as an International Communications consultant. He lived a few minutes outside of Nagoya, the fourth largest city in Japan. But he has never been far away from his passion for broadcasting. While living in Japan, he could be heard on radio on a local rock music station. By the way, one of his favorite bands is the Rolling Stones.
Most recently handled numerous responsibilities at a News/Talk/Sports radio station in Phoenix, AZ and is excited to now be part of the KITV4 Island News' ohana in Honolulu.
If you have a story you'd like to share, please contact Eric at enaktin@kitv.com.
