Cynthia Yip feels blessed to return home to the Islands and KITV4. She began her television career as an intern at KITV4 while at the University of Hawaii where she received a B.A in Communications/Journalism. At KITV4, Cynthia was promoted to a Producer and eventually Reporter then Anchor of Good Morning Hawaii. While working on GMH she earned an M.B.A. in International Marketing.
After leaving Hawaii, Cynthia went to Houston to report and anchor for News 24 Houston. Her journalism journey took her to Fresno, Calif. where she was a Morning Reporter/Anchor. She eventually headed back to Texas to be the Main Anchor/Producer for the Rio Grande Valley NBC affiliate. Cynthia returned to Houston to be an Anchor for GBC World News that aired in 8 Top Television Markets.
Cynthia is a passionate, caring and creative person who has produced and hosted several documentaries for KITV4 and Hawaii Public Television. She also produced & reported stories for Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Inside Edition, Extra, E Television and ABC Network News.
Cynthia brings her vast broadcast expertise and joyful spirit of Aloha back to Hawaii to also spend more time with her mother who was born and raised on Oahu.
She is passionate about telling stories that are meaningful, inform and make a difference in viewer's lives. If you would like to reach out to her, please email Cynthia at CYip@kitv.com or DM @CynthiaYipTV on Instagram and Twitter.
