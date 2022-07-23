Comedian Nate Bargatze's 'Average American' Tour takes Maui, Oahu

HONOULU (KITV4) -- Nate Bargatze's Netflix comedy special dubs the mainland comic the "Greatest Average American." Yet, his sets were born of years of grind in New York City's extraordinary comedy scene.
Prior to the big stage success that has led Bargatze to a weekend at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center followed by the Blaisdell Concert Hall, the comedian found himself in odd jobs, working position from 'utility meter reader' to 'mattress mover.'
The Tennessee native told Good Morning Hawaii his sense of humor has working class roots, "It was all manual labor. But your with guys who, none of us went to college, it's just a bunch of dudes. So there are a lot of places for jokes, when you're not working in a building, and you're just driving trucks, your sense of humor gets shaped very well."
Bargatze played the Maui comedy festival years ago and has since been looking forward to making Honolulu one of his tour stops. "You go to so many cities you kind of end up popping in and leaving. But in Hawaii you're like you want to be able do some good shows out there, and hopefully they keep asking you to come back," Bargatze told Good Morning Hawaii.
Bargatze's comedy in 'Greatest Average American' touches on wolves, aliens and self deprecating struggles with doughnut consumption. It an be found on Netflix.
"My comedy, I don't talk about any political or heavy stuff. It's just trying to be funny just try to give people a break. And you can feel that. You're just up there talking about nonsense, give people that relief and people really enjoy that," Bargatze said.
Tickets for the July 23rd Blaisdell Concert Hall show are on sale via Ticketmaster. Showtime is 7pm.