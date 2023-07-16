Check out these deals for National Ice Cream Day

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - With the hot summer sun and high temperatures, Sunday is the perfect day to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Here are some deals you can get to cool down on July 16.
Dave's Ice Cream
This ice cream spot is known for their classic Hawaii flavors made from scratch.
Dave's Waipio is offering a buy one ice cream scoop, get one 50% off deal until 9 p.m. Sunday.
Lappert’s Hawaii
Making homemade ice cream, baked goods and coffee Lappert's Hawaii is available with locations in Oahu and Kauai.
Check out their location at 2005 Kalia Road, Waikiki to buy one sundae and get one 50% off the second sundae.
Black Sheep Cream Co.
In celebration of July's National Ice Cream Month, Black Sheep Cream Co. collaborated with local food creators to make signature flavors at their different locations.
They have peanut butter cream with chocolate covered peanuts at Waipio, matcha cream with strawberry ribbons at Wahiawa, banana creme brulee at Kakaako and macadamia nut vanilla bean cream with caramel ribbons at Ko Olina.
Baskin-Robbins
Check out this national ice cream chain offering $5 off any purchase over $20 at all participating locations.