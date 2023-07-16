 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Check out these deals for National Ice Cream Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - With the hot summer sun and high temperatures, Sunday is the perfect day to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Here are some deals you can get to cool down on July 16.

Dave's Ice Cream

Dave's Ice Cream

Lappert's Hawaii

Black Sheep Cream Co

