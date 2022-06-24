Catholic Church officials are celebrating decision to overturn Roe vs Wade

AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Many pro-life advocates are celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe VS Wade.
” We’ve been waiting for this for 50 years because we were so concerned about protecting the life of the unborn,” said Father Arnold Ortiz, Priest at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Officials at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church want Hawaii residents to know this is a positive. They believe the rules and regulations that allow abortions have changed since it passed in 1973.
“If we go back to when abortions were first approved, it said only within the first trimester or only in the case of the woman’s health. Now, it’s two and a half seconds before birth,” said Gary Streff, director of the Diocese of Honolulu Respect Life.
Catholic Church officials said they’re using this time as an opportunity to shed light on programs they offer in the islands. Their goal is to give expecting mother who are considering an abortion – other options.
They created the program “Walking with Moms in Need”, which is sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. They said there is 66 parishes in the islands that will partner with expecting mothers to give them money, clothing, infant supplies and counselling.
“We hope we can change the mindset of those that are fearful and in crisis mode. There are options other than abortion. Raising your child is possible regardless of any obstacle in your life and we can help you overcome them,” said Valerie Streff, director of the Diocese of Honolulu Respect Life.
Church officials said they don’t expect this ruling to change abortion laws in the state of Hawaii but their focus is still to decrease the number of abortions here.