Carlos Alcaraz set to reclaim world No. 1 spot after winning first-ever grass title at Queen’s

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will peak
today, then briefly diminish. A second pulse arriving Monday
could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Some harbors affected will include Nawiliwili
on Kauai, Waianae and Honolulu on Oahu, and Kaumalapau on Lanai.
Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving
port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur to win the title at Queen's.
(CNN) —Carlos Alcaraz is set to reclaim the world No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic after winning his first-ever grass-court title at Queen’s in London on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 39 minutes to claim his fifth title of the season and boost his credentials on grass ahead of Wimbledon next month, which he will now begin as the top men’s seed.
“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview afterwards. “I’ve watched this tournament since I started playing tennis. It has been really special for me to play here, so many legends have won here. Seeing my name on the trophy, seeing my name surrounded by the great champions for me is amazing.”
Alcaraz proved the more clinical, breaking his opponent at both possible attempts while de Minaur was unable to convert either of his break-point opportunities.
Playing at Queen’s for the first time and in only his third-ever grass-court tournament, Alcaraz lost just one set all week. It marks a comeback of sorts after he crashed out of the French Open in the semifinals against Djokovic, his challenge to the 23-time grand slam champion crumbling when he suffered from cramp.
Djokovic moved into the world No. 1 spot after winning the French Open but will begin Wimbledon – the tournament for which he is the heavy favorite – as the second seed.
“Being the number one, the top seed in such a great event as Wimbledon, for me, it’s amazing,” Alcaraz said afterwards. “I started the tournament not very well … I had to adapt my movement a little bit on grass.”
Alcaraz reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2022 where he was defeated in four sets by Jannik Sinner, but he has won his first grand slam at the US Open in the intervening year since.