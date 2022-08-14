 Skip to main content
Black entertainment mogul calls for more inclusion in news and media

Byron Allen appears on CNN's Reliable Sources on Sunday, August 14.

 CNN

Byron Allen began his career as a standup comic and is now a media tycoon who owns dozens of outlets including the Weather Channel. He has recently added another network to his portfolio — the Black News Channel.

Allen is acquiring the assets of the Black News Channel after a bankruptcy court approved his $11 million purchase. Within 10 minutes of wiring the money, Allen said he changed the name of the station to theGrio — a West African term for a storyteller.

