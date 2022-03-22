Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine honored at Honolulu Hale

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Northwest Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 741 PM HST, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms
were located in the Kauai Channel moving towards the west-southwest
at 25 knots.
Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy EK, Kilauea Lighthouse, Kikiaola
Harbor, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO and Kukuiula Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
&&
