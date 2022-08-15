Big Island quick build makes school street safer

Big Island elementary students get a lesson in safety over the summer.
They took part in a project to re-do the roads around their school.
Students at Keaukaha Elementary came back to school and saw a big change around their campus.
"Keaukaha is a whole block, so we wanted to do something super impactful," said Hawaii County Infrastructure and Design Planner Natasha Soriano.
Angled parking along the Hawaiian Home Land streets forced children to walk and ride their bikes in the road.
So parking was changed into parallel spaces, and a dedicated bike and walking path was put in for students to use.
"They think it is fun, because it is a wider path. Now they can ride side by side, and walk side by side in a safe area," said Mona Ubedei, Parent Community Networking Center Facilitator.
The quick build project added more than just a sterile safe passage for pedestrians, but instead included an artistic mural on the pavement -- that also reflected the community.
"We chose plants that signify our community. In one corner there was kukui, another corner is the hala, and in another the laua'e," added Abedei.
The project provides a sense of pride for the Keaukaha community, as well as protection for young students.
"I've seen that it has helped kids cross the intersections easier. It helps designate 'hey, go this way, instead of going in the street'. It has defined a walking path around the school," stated Soriano.
There have been other artistic pedestrian safety projects around the state. Including one along King Street in front of Farrington High School. But all have in common they were quick builds meant to be temporary.
"It give a sense - we are testing this out. So, if there are concerns about this we can always reverse course pretty easily because the investment wasn't great," said Soriano.
The cost for materials came out to about $10,000, paid for with a Hawaii Department of Health grant.
Because of the low cost, and big impact Soriano would like to put similar projects in schools around the Big island.
But because many of those campuses are along major highways, she says it would be more challenging to modify state roads.