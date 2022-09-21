...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Big Island kidnapping suspect has two hearings simultaneously, after recent Hawaii Supreme Court law
A Hilo grand jury today indicted Duncan Mahi, the man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.
While the private grand jury proceeding was going in Hilo, there was also a public preliminary hearing on the case in Kona. Usually, you have one or the other, not both.
Duncan Mahi is a repeat offender, according to court documents, having already been twice convicted of felony terroristic threatening in 2018. It was an unnerving day in the courts on the Big Island and a big reason behind it --- a recent Stare Supreme Court decision.
Nonetheless, 52-year-old Mahi appeared to face the charges of kidnapping, terroristic threats, sexual assault and meth trafficking.
In Kona, Mahi appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing, where law enforcement personnel described arriving at Anaehoomalu Beach where Mikella Debina's boyfriend had been restrained with tape and zip ties.
Meanwhile in Hilo, an 11 count Grand Jury indictment was returned against Mahi. The two court procedures -- at the same time -- are due to a Hawaii State Supreme Court ruling made on September 8th.
The release of Duncan Mahi, the Hawaii county prosecutor told KITV, was a matter they did not want to risk falling through the cracks.