Big Island Celebrates 4th with Annual Car show & run

HILO-- The Fourth of July celebration in Hilo spanned morning to night.
The day started out with a 5K run in Liliuokalani Park and then continued at the 'Hawaii Classic Cruisers' car show at the Hilo soccer fields. Some locals on the Hilo side of the island woke up bright and early to be at the starting line for the 7 a.m. launch of the 'Salute to Our Veterans' 5K run sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
"We enjoyed it. We like to participate in any outdoor events, athletic events, especially if it caters to all age groups and all ability levels," Nicole Nash of Papaikou told KITV4.
Organizers say they're raising money with the annual run, taking place over the last decade, to build a commercial kitchen on an acreage in Pahoa that the Veterans of Foreign Wars has acquired.
Archie Hapai told KITV4 that the 5k is dedicated to the Declaration of Independence, "This run also is dedicated to the Constitution of the United States. Those two documents are the platform of this grand experiment that has come about," he said.
A few hundred vintage cars were lined up for the Fourth of July on the soccer fields in Hilo. The event is the smaller, informal show hosted by Hawaii Classic Cruisers, where vintage owners have an open invite to show up with their automobiles.
"Just this morning, one of the brothers got stuck. His throttle cable broke and the hammer went and helped fix him. We had parts and so we get him going and you know, we help each other out," Jon Mendoza said.
Next year, 'Cruise Paradise' will take place, an event every three years welcoming cars from Oahu and the mainland.
Some participants say there's a lot to learn from cars.
"We get some kiddos, you know, one of them just left my house. He turned 18. He's still doing stock car racing with the Hilo track and he wants to be an auto mechanic. He's still going off on Oahu Job Corps and he's learning to do automotive," Mendoza said, "So it is a thing I think we help out the kids to see how you can work with your hands, do things like that.'