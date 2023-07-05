 Skip to main content
Big Island Celebrates 4th with Annual Car show & run

KITV4 Big Island Bureau chief Jeremy Lee has been following the holiday events since this morning.

HILO-- The Fourth of July celebration in Hilo spanned morning to night. 

The day started out with a 5K run in Liliuokalani Park and then continued at the 'Hawaii Classic Cruisers' car show at the Hilo soccer fields. Some locals on the Hilo side of the island woke up bright and early to be at the starting line for the 7 a.m. launch of the 'Salute to Our Veterans' 5K run sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

