 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden says allies working in 'total unanimity' after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2

  • 0
Biden says allies working in 'total unanimity' after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2

US President Joe Biden, seen here on November 14, begins his final day at the Group of 20 Summit dealing with another crisis surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine -- this time involving a NATO ally.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to "figure out exactly what happened" after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally.

"We agreed to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're gonna make sure we figure out exactly what happened," Biden told reporters following his emergency roundtable with leaders at the G20 Summit.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred