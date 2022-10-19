 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Biden energy adviser says administration will authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary'

Biden energy adviser says administration will authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary'

Amos Hochstein, here at a senate hearing on June 9, says Wednesday that Joe Biden plans to authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary.'

 Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/AP

The Biden administration will release additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "if necessary" in addition to the 15 million barrels recently authorized to be sold this December, a Biden senior adviser told CNN on Wednesday.

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security, confirmed President Joe Biden's plan to authorize an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on CNN's "New Day" and suggested that any future release would be dependent on global markets and Russia's actions in Ukraine.

