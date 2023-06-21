 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

At least 4 dead in Texas after severe storms bring tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail to western and central US

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — All residents have been accounted for after a tornado ravaged a small town in northwest Texas, killing four people Wednesday night, officials said.

The search, however, continues as crews look for possible visitors or drivers who were in the area when the tornado hit, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Johnny Bures said Thursday.

CNN’s Jennifer Gray, Eli Masket, Rosa Flores, Sara Weisfeldt, Robert Shackelford and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred