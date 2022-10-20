American Airlines dropping first class for more business class seats

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
American Airlines is dropping its first class cabins for more business class seats. Pictured are first and economy class cabins of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on September 1, 2019.
American Airlines is dropping its first class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats.
The move was disclosed in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company's chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.
"The first class will not exist ... at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," he said in response to a question. "The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class] we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for."