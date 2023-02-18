 Skip to main content
Allison Holker thanks supporters in first video message since the death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' is dead at 40.

 Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty Images

Allison Holker, the widow of late professional dancer and producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, shared a message of gratitude on Saturday in her first video appearance on social media since his death.

Boss, the DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," died by suicide in December. He was 40.

