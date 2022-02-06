Aging Well: Telehealth helps more Medicaid beneficiaries access healthcare

7 point 2 million low-income seniors in America use Medicaid for their health coverage. And for many of them, telehealth can help them keep Aging Well. KITV4's Diane Ako finds out what a difference it's made so far.
The coronavirus has changed the way people receive healthcare, making online doctor visits a common occurrence.
Dr. Mary-Margaret Wilson, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealth Group
As far as I can remember this has been one of the most dramatic changes we've seen in the practice of medicine. Definitely for over a generation.
Medical insurance provider UnitedHealth says it's been a good way to reach the most vulnerable populations, like those served by Medicaid.
Catherine Anderson, Senior Vice President of Strategy, UnitedHealthcare Community & State
Virtual visits increased patient appointments by 130% above the pre-pandemic baseline, and posted an even more dramatic 200% increase among UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in Medicaid.
But despite that jump in Medicaid patients' getting more medical help, there are still many who aren't seeing the doctor.
Catherine Anderson, Senior Vice President of Strategy, UnitedHealthcare Community & State
40% of Americans live in areas with a shortage of behavioral health providers. This is particularly exacerbated for individuals served by Medicaid.
Dr. Daniel Frank, Chief Medical Officer, Optum Care
Many of our most vulnerable patients were unable to or reluctant to use telehealth.
They may have poor broadband access, older equipment, or aren't good at using the computer. To solve that, UnitedHealthcare subsidiary Optum Care did this:
Dr Daniel Frank, Chief Medical Officer, Optum Care
We offered them pre-data loaded devices; in our case, a tablet connected to a cellular provider network to enable care for these members.
Since April of 2020, they treated 200,000 patients this way on the mainland. 40,000 of those people have become repeat users.
Dr Daniel Frank, Chief Medical Officer, Optum Care
The tablets provide a simple interface tailored to high risk and older patients, for example: brighter screens, larger icons.
It's one solution to bring more healthcare to everyone who needs it, though UnitedHealth says healthcare companies need to keep working to reach more patients and train more providers. Diane Ako, KITV4 Island News.