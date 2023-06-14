Aging Well: retired watch repair worker serviced Aloha Tower's clock for 50 years

The man who kept time for the state of Hawaii for 50 years - says a fun and stress-free life is what helps him keep Aging Well. Hermann Allerstorfer Senior was the clock repairman for the Aloha Tower clock for 50 years. He "made time" to talk wit
Is Hawaii's original TikTok.
The Aloha Tower clock, built in 1926, greeting millions of travelers and visitors over the decades.
304 The clock was born the same year I was born. It's a brother. 307
96 year old Hermann Allerstorfer, Sr. maintained it for 50 years. The Kailua resident inherited the job when he bought Windward Jewelers in 1967.
138 Hermann Sr: Servicing is monthly. Cleaning, checking it out, and if the clock stops for one or another reason, we need to come over and do it./ Herman Jr.: We need to oil it once a month, then every few years it needs an overhaul. Degrease, clean everything out, re-oil. 200
32 The responsibility passed from father to son in 2017. Hermann Sr. gave the proverbial baton, or oil can as it were, to Herman Jr. to take over. 42
123 It's special to me because my dad did it for 50 years. I've done it as a child, come with him. It's part of my childhood, growing up, spending time in here. 133
Hermann Senior learned watch repair in his native Austria. He lived in India and Argentina, and fought in World War II, before moving to Hawaii.
850 Senior: I walked through Denmark, German, 10 weeks. / Jr: After the war he had to walk home by himself. / Sr: In Northern Germany, the Canadians took me prisoner in a prison camp. 909
His family believes his optimism and resilience served him then - and now. He's also quite a character. When I asked how he stays youthful-
340 I'm an Austrian. (Diane: Say more.) *yodels* 343
He says it's either that, or the ladies.
543 Jr: Women keep you young?/ Sr: They're a godsend. 549
19 He doesn't stress over things. I think that's a big reason for him living so long. 23