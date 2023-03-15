Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic says community service is key

KANEOHE (KITV4) -- A Honolulu woman has spent two-thirds of her life serving others who need medical help. Belinda Lee says being a paramedic is her calling, and it's both the reason why she is - and is not - Aging Well. She tells KITV4's Diane Ako it's hard on the body but good for the heart.
For 42 years, Belinda Lee has been saving lives for a living. She's a Kaneohe-based paramedic for the city and county. "It's emotionally, mentally, physically stressful. You never know what you're going to walk into. 103
"Kaneohe Central, we're going to run right across that Likelike-Kahekili accident."
Like on this day.
We go from a fender bender that ends up with nobody needing medical help-
01 Donovan, can you look up the address for this call for me? It's an unknown medical. 04
To a medical call.
04 Doctor, this is Belinda Lee with Kaneohe EMS. We're coming to facility with ETA approximately 10 minutes with an active CVA. 12
It's a job she loves.
418 I really believe in the higher calling of community service, that you're here to serve the public in the best way you can. 427
But while it's mentally stimulating-
437 Instead of, like, CSI Crime Scene Investigation, it's Medical Scene Investigation. You have to do a history, physical exam, put together the vital signs and findings to try and figure out what's going on. 451
It's physically taxing.
333 I've had back surgery and 4 knee surgeries. 335
At age 63, Lee says she's grateful to have worked her passion for so long.
253 I'm an anomaly in the field because the people near my age or years of service are usually in administration. 301
Love - and optimism - keep her going.
458 Every day is not Christmas. You have to keep a good attitude and understand you're here for a higher purpose. 508
And giving others the "ride of their lives" has been for decades, the ride of HERS.