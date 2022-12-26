 Skip to main content
Aerial Fireworks debris damages Campbell High School field

Aerial Fireworks Damage James Campbell High School Softball - Baseball Field

EWA BEACH - Oahu (KITV4) As we get ready for New Year's Day, it is a time for starting anew and it always starts out with a bang. We know all too well how the skies over Hawaii light up with fireworks. Always a spectacular showing but many times done with illegal pyrotechnics.

Aerial fireworks are not only illegal they can also caused damage to the 3 million dollar brand new softball and baseball field at Campbell High School.

KITV4's Cynthia Yip reports on what damage fireworks can cause and who is trying to fix this problem.

EWA BEACH (KITV4) --  New Year's Day is a time for starting anew  -- and it always starts out with a bang. We know all too well how the skies over Hawaii light up with fireworks. Always a spectacular showing, but many times done with illegal pyrotechnics.

Aerial fireworks are not only illegal they can also caused damage, as they did to the 3 million dollar brand new softball and baseball field at Campbell High School.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

An error occurred