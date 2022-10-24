 Skip to main content
Adult and teen killed in St. Louis school shooting, police say

A teen student and an adult were killed in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday morning, police Commissioner Michael Sack said.

Police located the shooter, and he was shot during an exchange of gunfire, he said. He was later pronounced as deceased, Sack said. Police previously said the gunman was in custody.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

