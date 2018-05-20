Lava Threat: flow crosses Highway 137, enters the ocean

Barack and Michelle Obama will work both in front of and behind the camera in a multi-year production deal with Netflix.
Barack and Michelle Obama will work both in front of and behind the camera in a multi-year production deal with Netflix.
This weekend, Mayor Kirk Caldwell is in full swing of a work trip in Italy to see how Honolulu can become a more vibrant city. Then, he goes to China to woo foreign investors and tourists.
This weekend, Mayor Kirk Caldwell is in full swing of a work trip in Italy to see how Honolulu can become a more vibrant city. Then, he goes to China to woo foreign investors and tourists.
The American Red Cross asks for volunteers from the Big Island to staff shelters for residents who have been displaced by the Kilauea lava threat.
The American Red Cross asks for volunteers from the Big Island to staff shelters for residents who have been displaced by the Kilauea lava threat.
As people displaced by the volcano face uncertainty about when they can return home some of their neighbors welcome them with open arms.
As people displaced by the volcano face uncertainty about when they can return home some of their neighbors welcome them with open arms.
Two lava flows enter the ocean on Sunday. This video - taken by a permitted tour operator Saturday night and shot by seelava.com - is off Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park. Sulfur dioxide emissions tripled down wind of that Sunday, with elevated levels in Kamaili, Seaview, and Malama Ki.
Two lava flows enter the ocean on Sunday. This video - taken by a permitted tour operator Saturday night and shot by seelava.com - is off Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park. Sulfur dioxide emissions tripled down wind of that Sunday, with elevated levels in Kamaili, Seaview, and Malama Ki.
Honolulu police charged 21 year old Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza with second degree murder Saturday, after the body of 19 year old Nelibeth Albert of Wahiawa was found near the Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation area.
Honolulu police charged 21 year old Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza with second degree murder Saturday, after the body of 19 year old Nelibeth Albert of Wahiawa was found near the Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation area.
1991 Pauoa Rd.
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 971-1946
Tues-Sun: 11am - 6pm
Closed on Mondays
1991 Pauoa Rd.
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 971-1946
Tues-Sun: 11am - 6pm
Closed on Mondays