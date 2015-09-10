Quantcast

Home - Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather - KITV Channel 4

(Left to Right) Jeremiah Myers, 11, Shanta Myers, 36, Shanise Myers, 5, and Brandi Mells, 22. (Left to Right) Jeremiah Myers, 11, Shanta Myers, 36, Shanise Myers, 5, and Brandi Mells, 22.

Names released of 2 women, 2 children found slain in N.Y. home

Updated:

A city youth group was planning grief counseling and police renewed a plea Thursday for people to come forward with any information leading to the killer of two women and two young children in what the police chief called the worst act of “savagery” he’s seen in four decades on the job.

More>>

Don’t help the homeless, critics say - it hurts them

© (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) With a towel wrapped around her head, Stella Perez, who is homeless, applies makeup in the parking lot of Angel Stadium after taking a shower in Showers of Blessing, a mobile shower trailer built to provide free showers to homeles © (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) With a towel wrapped around her head, Stella Perez, who is homeless, applies makeup in the parking lot of Angel Stadium after taking a shower in Showers of Blessing, a mobile shower trailer built to provide free showers to homeles
Updated:

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to ease the lives of Orange County’s homeless. But the authorities — and many of his neighbors — disagree.

More>>

Lawmakers want to know why UH enrollment is on the decline Video included

Updated:

The University of Hawaii is continuing to face a decline in enrollment.  Now, state lawmakers are questioning why.

More>>

New Year's Eve fireworks shows across Hawaii

Updated:

The following is a list of fireworks shows on New Year's Eve provided by the Honolulu Fire Department and govisithawaii.com.

More>>

Hawaii visitor spending, traveler numbers went up this November Video included

Updated:

HTA reports that state tax revenue generated by the tourism industry has risen to $1.77 billion, which is $109.5 million more than a year ago at this time.

More>>

Pu'u O'o lava flow celebrates 35 years

© HVO - Glow from an active ocean entry on Kilauea Volcano’s Kamokuna lava delta was visible on the evening of Sept. 27, when the 2017 delta was near its maximum size of 8-10 acres. © HVO - Glow from an active ocean entry on Kilauea Volcano’s Kamokuna lava delta was visible on the evening of Sept. 27, when the 2017 delta was near its maximum size of 8-10 acres.
Updated:

On Jan. 3, it will be 35 years since the eruption of Pu'u O'o on Kilauea Volcano's East Rift Zone and it's still going strong, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Volcano experts reflect on what happened at Pu'u O'o during 2017.

More>>

WATCH: Island News Midday Update Video included

Updated:

Lindsey Fukano has your Island News Midday Update!

More>>

Deadly crashes on Big Island up 11%

Updated:

Big Island police say the number of deadly crashes is up by 11 percent in 2017.

More>>

Authorities move Laysan albatross eggs from Kauai to Oahu Video included

Updated:

Wildlife conservationists and the Navy have moved more than 20 Laysan albatross eggs to Oahu from a naval facility on Kauai, aiming to reduce the risk of aircraft striking the federally protected birds.

More>>

Record-setting wet weather coming to an end Video included

Updated:

We've seen downpours and even record setting events this winter, but that may be about to change.  

More>>

Officials: Death of Mililani boy found in pool ruled an accidental drowning

Updated:

The death of a Mililani boy found dead in a pool on Christmas Day has been ruled an accidental drowning by the Honolulu Medical Examiner. 

More>>

Christmas robbery at Wendy's foiled by Good Samaritan

Updated:

A Good Samaritan stopped a would-be robbery at a Wendy's in California on Christmas night.

More>>

Woman accused of stealing millions from Oahu non-profit pleads not guilty Video included

Updated:

A 69-year-old woman accused of stealing millions of dollars from an Oahu non-profit pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

More>>

Woman, 47, accused of stealing $695K worth of diabetic test strips

Updated:

A 47-year-old woman has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury and charged with first-degree theft, accused of stealing diabetic test strip cases worth more than $695,000.

More>>

Honolulu City Lights back open

Updated:

Acting Honolulu Mayor Roy Amemiya Jr. announced on Wednesday that the Honolulu City Lights display and all planned activities at Honolulu Hale will resume Wednesday evening after closing early Tuesday evening due to the heavy rain and flooding.

More>>

Flood advisory for Oahu cancelled

Updated:

A flood advisory for the island of Oahu has been cancelled.

More>>

Russia: Explosion injures 10 at St. Petersburg supermarket

© (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) © (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Updated:

At least 10 people were injured Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city and the site of a deadly subway bombing this year.

More>>

Plane returns to L.A. because passenger was on wrong flight

© (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) © (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
Updated:

A Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane, All Nippon Airways said Wednesday.

More>>

Honolulu Zoo reopens as storm cleanup begins

© City & County of Honolulu © City & County of Honolulu
Updated:

The Honolulu Zoo closed on Tuesday at 1:45 pm.. due to the heavy rain causing ponding on the walkways, according to city officials.

More>>

Reducing liability for rescue tube landowners Video included

Updated:

     The threat of being sued may be stopping lifesaving equipment from getting to the waters edge, where it is needed the most. But new legislation could change that. 

More>>

Can Hawaii end homeless crisis for good? Video included

Updated:

Hawaii could be the first to end the homeless crisis for good. A bill expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session claims statewide homelessness could be solved through a simple solution – unconventionally constructed housing. Attorney and volunteer director of the Hawaii Kai Homeless Task Force Mike Goodman says the proposal includes intershelter dome homes.  He says this is a tangible concept for a foreseeable fix to homelessness. 

More>>

Mililani boy remembered with memorial Video included

Updated:

The father of 7-year-old Paul "Kevin" Rozier, who was found dead in a pool Christmas morning, says the support they’ve felt over the past couple days has been overwhelming.

More>>

Power restored in Waimanalo; all lanes reopened on Kalanianaole Hwy. Video included

Updated:

Hawaiian Electric says more than 841 residents in the Waimanalo area were without power Tuesday morning due to a vehicle crash on Kalanianaole Highway.

More>>

Mililani child reported missing found dead in neighboring pool Video included

Updated:

Paul “Kevin” Rozier was autistic and wandered away from his home Christmas Eve.

More>>

Customer leaves server $500 tip at Ichiriki Kaneohe on Christmas Eve Video included

Updated:

A server at Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant in Kaneohe received a $500 tip from a customer on Christmas Eve. The woman was seated at a table for four, set for one Sunday afternoon.  The holidays can be tough when you dine alone on Christmas Eve, but turns out her server, Dimitri Peterson-Kaliko was just the friendly face she needed.  "I was really shocked because the bill is really small and it was just her," said Peterson-Kaliko.   Instead of a standard...

More>>

Best friends from Nuuanu discovered they're brothers through DNA kit Video included

Updated:

Through a DNA kit his children bought him for his birthday, Walter’s half-brother was discovered.

More>>

Lifeguard shed at Makapu'u vandalized before Christmas weekend Video included

Updated:

A lifeguard shed at Makapu'u was vandalized again on Thursday night.

More>>

Hau'ula crash suspect has prior driving arrests Video included

Updated:

    The woman believed to be behind the wheel in this weekend's deadly Hau'ula accident, had other driving arrests.

More>>

Discovery of burnt human remains leads to murder investigation

Updated:

The body, burnt beyond recognition, was found in a truck in a remote Puna subdivision.

More>>

Home-bound and disabled kupuna get a Christmas meal and more Video included

Bonnie Maka of Honolulu gets a meal and Christmas gift delivered by the Lanakila meals on Wheels program. Bonnie Maka of Honolulu gets a meal and Christmas gift delivered by the Lanakila meals on Wheels program.
Updated:

Volunteers prepped and packed meals, and got Christmas gifts ready for delivery to more than 800 seniors. 

More>>

Miss America Organization leaders step down following email controversy Video included

Updated:

Three leaders of the Miss America Organization are stepping down following allegations they shamed former pageant winners in e-mails.

More>>

Suspects arrested for involvement in deadly Hau'ula bus stop crash Video included

Updated:

An elderly man died of his injuries.

More>>

Facebook's new tool reveals if you're getting phony emails

AP Photo AP Photo
Updated:

The tactic, called phishing, is common among cybercriminals.

More>>

  • Adopt-A-Family this holiday season!

    Adopt-A-Family this holiday season!

    Many of us celebrate the holiday season with gifts, family, food and fun. Unfortunately the holiday season is not so bright for many families in our Islands.

    Many of us celebrate the holiday season with gifts, family, food and fun. Unfortunately the holiday season is not so bright for many families in our Islands.

  • U.S. NewsMore>>

  • Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018!

    Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018!

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:57 AM EST2017-12-29 10:57:44 GMT
    By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham CNN Editor's note: You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here. () -- Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was.  If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling a...
    By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham CNN Editor's note: You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here. () -- Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was.  If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling a...

  • 'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 4 people

    'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 4 people

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:27 PM EST2017-12-29 03:27:31 GMT
    At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City's boroughs, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
    At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at a five-story apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City's boroughs, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

  • Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers

    Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-29 00:32:14 GMT
    A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to...
    A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Apple sorry for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price by $50

    Apple sorry for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price by $50

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-28 23:48:42 GMT

    Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

    Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

  • Names released of 2 women, 2 children found slain in N.Y. home

    Names released of 2 women, 2 children found slain in N.Y. home

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-12-28 22:22:11 GMT
    (Left to Right) Jeremiah Myers, 11, Shanta Myers, 36, Shanise Myers, 5, and Brandi Mells, 22.(Left to Right) Jeremiah Myers, 11, Shanta Myers, 36, Shanise Myers, 5, and Brandi Mells, 22.

    A city youth group was planning grief counseling and police renewed a plea Thursday for people to come forward with any information leading to the killer of two women and two young children in what the police chief called the worst act of “savagery” he’s seen in four decades on the job.

    A city youth group was planning grief counseling and police renewed a plea Thursday for people to come forward with any information leading to the killer of two women and two young children in what the police chief called the worst act of “savagery” he’s seen in four decades on the job.

  • Don’t help the homeless, critics say - it hurts them

    Don’t help the homeless, critics say - it hurts them

    Thursday, December 28 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-28 21:28:10 GMT
    © (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) With a towel wrapped around her head, Stella Perez, who is homeless, applies makeup in the parking lot of Angel Stadium after taking a shower in Showers of Blessing, a mobile shower trailer built to provide free showers to homeles© (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) With a towel wrapped around her head, Stella Perez, who is homeless, applies makeup in the parking lot of Angel Stadium after taking a shower in Showers of Blessing, a mobile shower trailer built to provide free showers to homeles

    Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to ease the lives of Orange County’s homeless. But the authorities — and many of his neighbors — disagree.

    Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to ease the lives of Orange County’s homeless. But the authorities — and many of his neighbors — disagree.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
KITV