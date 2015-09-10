A city youth group was planning grief counseling and police renewed a plea Thursday for people to come forward with any information leading to the killer of two women and two young children in what the police chief called the worst act of “savagery” he’s seen in four decades on the job.
Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to ease the lives of Orange County’s homeless. But the authorities — and many of his neighbors — disagree.
The University of Hawaii is continuing to face a decline in enrollment. Now, state lawmakers are questioning why.
The following is a list of fireworks shows on New Year's Eve provided by the Honolulu Fire Department and govisithawaii.com.
HTA reports that state tax revenue generated by the tourism industry has risen to $1.77 billion, which is $109.5 million more than a year ago at this time.
On Jan. 3, it will be 35 years since the eruption of Pu'u O'o on Kilauea Volcano's East Rift Zone and it's still going strong, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Volcano experts reflect on what happened at Pu'u O'o during 2017.
Lindsey Fukano has your Island News Midday Update!
Big Island police say the number of deadly crashes is up by 11 percent in 2017.
Wildlife conservationists and the Navy have moved more than 20 Laysan albatross eggs to Oahu from a naval facility on Kauai, aiming to reduce the risk of aircraft striking the federally protected birds.
We've seen downpours and even record setting events this winter, but that may be about to change.
The death of a Mililani boy found dead in a pool on Christmas Day has been ruled an accidental drowning by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.
A Good Samaritan stopped a would-be robbery at a Wendy's in California on Christmas night.
A 69-year-old woman accused of stealing millions of dollars from an Oahu non-profit pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
A 47-year-old woman has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury and charged with first-degree theft, accused of stealing diabetic test strip cases worth more than $695,000.
Acting Honolulu Mayor Roy Amemiya Jr. announced on Wednesday that the Honolulu City Lights display and all planned activities at Honolulu Hale will resume Wednesday evening after closing early Tuesday evening due to the heavy rain and flooding.
A flood advisory for the island of Oahu has been cancelled.
At least 10 people were injured Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city and the site of a deadly subway bombing this year.
A Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane, All Nippon Airways said Wednesday.
The Honolulu Zoo closed on Tuesday at 1:45 pm.. due to the heavy rain causing ponding on the walkways, according to city officials.
The threat of being sued may be stopping lifesaving equipment from getting to the waters edge, where it is needed the most. But new legislation could change that.
Hawaii could be the first to end the homeless crisis for good. A bill expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session claims statewide homelessness could be solved through a simple solution – unconventionally constructed housing. Attorney and volunteer director of the Hawaii Kai Homeless Task Force Mike Goodman says the proposal includes intershelter dome homes. He says this is a tangible concept for a foreseeable fix to homelessness.
The father of 7-year-old Paul "Kevin" Rozier, who was found dead in a pool Christmas morning, says the support they’ve felt over the past couple days has been overwhelming.
Hawaiian Electric says more than 841 residents in the Waimanalo area were without power Tuesday morning due to a vehicle crash on Kalanianaole Highway.
Paul “Kevin” Rozier was autistic and wandered away from his home Christmas Eve.
A server at Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant in Kaneohe received a $500 tip from a customer on Christmas Eve. The woman was seated at a table for four, set for one Sunday afternoon. The holidays can be tough when you dine alone on Christmas Eve, but turns out her server, Dimitri Peterson-Kaliko was just the friendly face she needed. "I was really shocked because the bill is really small and it was just her," said Peterson-Kaliko. Instead of a standard...
Through a DNA kit his children bought him for his birthday, Walter’s half-brother was discovered.
A lifeguard shed at Makapu'u was vandalized again on Thursday night.
The woman believed to be behind the wheel in this weekend's deadly Hau'ula accident, had other driving arrests.
The body, burnt beyond recognition, was found in a truck in a remote Puna subdivision.
Volunteers prepped and packed meals, and got Christmas gifts ready for delivery to more than 800 seniors.
Three leaders of the Miss America Organization are stepping down following allegations they shamed former pageant winners in e-mails.
An elderly man died of his injuries.
The tactic, called phishing, is common among cybercriminals.
