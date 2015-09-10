The lawmakers who appropriate money are calling in representatives from each of the University of Hawaii's community colleges to question them about why their numbers continue to fall.

The lawmakers who appropriate money are calling in representatives from each of the University of Hawaii's community colleges to question them about why their numbers continue to fall.

Several days this winter we've seen downpours and even record-setting rainfall.

Several days this winter we've seen downpours and even record-setting rainfall.

Mark Deakos, Executive Director for the Hawaii Association for Marine Education and Research, says the run-off did major damage to coral reefs and that's just one of the issues they're concerned about.

Mark Deakos, Executive Director for the Hawaii Association for Marine Education and Research, says the run-off did major damage to coral reefs and that's just one of the issues they're concerned about.

Maleko McDonnell serves up some bubbly with Coup De Sade's Mark Becker and a sword on Good Morning Hawaii

Maleko McDonnell serves up some bubbly with Coup De Sade's Mark Becker and a sword on Good Morning Hawaii

GMH: Counting down to the new year with Coup De Sade

GMH: Counting down to the new year with Coup De Sade

Emi Hart has the lowdown on where you can get some fantastic pho.

Emi Hart has the lowdown on where you can get some fantastic pho.

Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018! Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018! By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham CNN Editor's note: You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here. () -- Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was. If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling a... By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham CNN Editor's note: You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here. () -- Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was. If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling a...

Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to... A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.

Decision on charges in Justine Ruszczyk's death won't come in 2017 Decision on charges in Justine Ruszczyk's death won't come in 2017 The decision over whether to charge a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer for shooting an unarmed woman last July won't come until 2018, according the county attorney. The decision over whether to charge a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer for shooting an unarmed woman last July won't come until 2018, according to the county attorney.

Drexel professor resigns amid threats over controversial tweets Drexel professor resigns amid threats over controversial tweets A Drexel University professor who received death threats after posting several controversial tweets said Thursday he is resigning because the year-long harassment has made his situation "unsustainable." A Drexel University professor who received death threats after posting several controversial tweets said Thursday he is resigning because the year-long harassment has made his situation "unsustainable."